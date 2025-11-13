Rider Broncs set to play the Stonehill Skyhawks Thursday

Rider Broncs (1-1) at Stonehill Skyhawks (1-1)
South Easton, Massachusetts; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill hosts Rider.
Stonehill finished 10-5 at home last season while going 17-16 overall. The Skyhawks averaged 4.5 steals, 2.5 blocks and 15.8 turnovers per game last season.
Rider went 5-15 in MAAC play and 3-12 on the road last season. The Broncs gave up 65.1 points per game while committing 18.3 fouls last season.
