Richmond Spiders to host Temple Owls Tuesday

Temple Owls (3-1) at Richmond Spiders (3-1)

Richmond, Virginia; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond takes on Temple.

Richmond went 28-7 overall with a 12-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Spiders gave up 57.5 points per game while committing 12.1 fouls last season.

Temple finished 10-5 on the road and 20-11 overall a season ago. The Owls allowed opponents to score 62.5 points per game and shot 39.6% from the field last season.

