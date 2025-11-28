Richmond Spiders play the Green Bay Phoenix

Green Bay Phoenix (5-2) vs. Richmond Spiders (5-2) Cancun, Mexico; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Richmond plays Green Bay…

Green Bay Phoenix (5-2) vs. Richmond Spiders (5-2)

Cancun, Mexico; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond plays Green Bay at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancun, Mexico.

The Spiders are 5-2 in non-conference play. Richmond averages 70.4 points and has outscored opponents by 7.5 points per game.

The Phoenix are 5-2 in non-conference play. Green Bay has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

Richmond makes 43.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.8 percentage points higher than Green Bay has allowed to its opponents (36.0%). Green Bay averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Richmond gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maggie Doogan is shooting 48.7% and averaging 23.1 points for the Spiders. Rachel Ullstrom is averaging 12.0 points.

Kristina Ouimette averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, scoring 6.6 points while shooting 44.0% from beyond the arc. Meghan Schultz is averaging 15.3 points and 5.4 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

