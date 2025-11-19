Richmond Spiders face the VMI Keydets on 3-game win streak

VMI Keydets (3-2) at Richmond Spiders (3-0) Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spiders -12.5; over/under is…

VMI Keydets (3-2) at Richmond Spiders (3-0)

Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spiders -12.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond will try to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Spiders take on VMI.

Richmond went 6-9 at home a season ago while going 10-22 overall. The Spiders averaged 66.8 points per game last season, 13.4 from the free-throw line and 23.4 from 3-point range.

The Keydets are 1-1 on the road. VMI is 53rd in college basketball averaging 14.2 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 38.4% from downtown. TJ Johnson leads the team averaging 3.5 makes while shooting 35.9% from 3-point range.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

