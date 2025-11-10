Richmond hosts William & Mary in non-conference play

William & Mary Tribe (2-0) at Richmond Spiders (2-0) Richmond, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Richmond hosts William…

William & Mary Tribe (2-0) at Richmond Spiders (2-0)

Richmond, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond hosts William & Mary in out-of-conference action.

Richmond finished 6-9 at home last season while going 10-22 overall. The Spiders averaged 10.5 points off of turnovers, 6.1 second-chance points and 16.8 bench points last season.

William & Mary finished 4-11 on the road and 17-15 overall last season. The Tribe averaged 16.5 assists per game on 26.3 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.