Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Richmond hosts East Carolina…

Richmond hosts East Carolina after Riley’s 22-point game

The Associated Press

November 7, 2025, 4:49 AM

East Carolina Pirates (1-0) at Richmond Spiders (1-0)

Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina faces Richmond after Joran Riley scored 22 points in East Carolina’s 92-89 win over the Georgia Southern Eagles.

Richmond went 10-22 overall with a 6-9 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Spiders gave up 71.9 points per game while committing 17.6 fouls last season.

East Carolina finished 19-14 overall a season ago while going 4-6 on the road. The Pirates averaged 75.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.8 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up