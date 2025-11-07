Richmond hosts East Carolina after Riley’s 22-point game

East Carolina Pirates (1-0) at Richmond Spiders (1-0) Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina faces Richmond…

East Carolina Pirates (1-0) at Richmond Spiders (1-0)

Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina faces Richmond after Joran Riley scored 22 points in East Carolina’s 92-89 win over the Georgia Southern Eagles.

Richmond went 10-22 overall with a 6-9 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Spiders gave up 71.9 points per game while committing 17.6 fouls last season.

East Carolina finished 19-14 overall a season ago while going 4-6 on the road. The Pirates averaged 75.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.8 last season.

