Richie Saunders scores 20 to lead No. 8 BYU to 98-53 victory over Holy Cross

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Richie Saunders scored 20 points, freshman and top recruit AJ Dybantsa had 17 points and eight…

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Richie Saunders scored 20 points, freshman and top recruit AJ Dybantsa had 17 points and eight rebounds, and No. 8 BYU never trailed in a 98-53 win over Holy Cross on Saturday night.

Five BYU players scored in double figures, including Robert Wright III with 15 points as the Cougars (2-0) shot 62% from the field and committed only six turnovers.

Tyler Boston led Holy Cross (0-2) with 12 points and Aidan Richard added 11.

BYU overwhelmed the Crusaders on both ends of the court. The Cougars outscored Holy Cross 62-28 in the paint and had a 21-8 edge in fast-break points. They also scored 24 points off 15 Crusaders turnovers.

BYU opened the game with 10 straight points and never looked back. The Cougars carved out a 47-18 lead with 4:17 left before halftime following a 14-0 run. Dominique Diomande and Saunders combined for three straight dunks during the run.

The Cougars missed their first seven 3-point field goal attempts before Dawson Baker knocked down a shot from the perimeter with 2:43 remaining in the first half. They went 1 of 10 overall from 3-point range before halftime.

Holy Cross trailed by 46 points in the second half while shooting 13.6% (3 of 22) from 3-point range. The Crusaders started 0 for 15 from the perimeter before finally making an outside basket five minutes into the second half.

Up Next

Holy Cross is at Utah on Monday night.

BYU hosts Delaware on Tuesday night.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.