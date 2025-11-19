Richardson’s 21 lead Binghamton past Misericordia 69-58

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Ryan Richardson’s 21 points helped Binghamton defeat Misericordia 69-58 on Wednesday. Richardson went 7 of 13…

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Ryan Richardson’s 21 points helped Binghamton defeat Misericordia 69-58 on Wednesday.

Richardson went 7 of 13 from the field (7 for 12 from 3-point range) for the Bearcats (2-4). Demetrius Lilley scored 16 points while shooting 6 of 12 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line and added 11 rebounds. Bryson Wilson shot 5 for 8 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

Will Anozie finished with nine points for the Cougars.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.