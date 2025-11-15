Live Radio
Richardson leads Western Michigan against No. 24 Michigan State after 22-point outing

The Associated Press

November 15, 2025, 4:44 AM

Western Michigan Broncos (1-2) at Michigan State Spartans (3-0)

East Lansing, Michigan; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan faces No. 24 Michigan State after De’Ahna Richardson scored 22 points in Western Michigan’s 65-64 victory against the Milwaukee Panthers.

Michigan State went 22-10 overall last season while going 13-2 at home. The Spartans averaged 22.9 points off of turnovers, 12.3 second-chance points and 15.5 bench points last season.

Western Michigan went 6-9 on the road and 12-18 overall last season. The Broncos averaged 57.6 points per game last season, 10.0 on free throws and 21.3 from 3-point range.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

