Richards scores 22 as Longwood knocks off Binghamton 90-82

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Emanuel Richards had 22 points in Longwood’s 90-82 victory against Binghamton on Saturday.

Richards also contributed three steals for the Lancers (3-1). Jacoi Hutchinson added 12 points while going 4 of 11 from the floor, including 0 for 4 from 3-point range, and 4 for 6 from the line and also had five assists. Redd Thompson, Jaylen Benard and Elijah Tucker each contributed 11 points.

The Bearcats (1-4) were led by Demetrius Lilley, who posted 25 points and 12 rebounds. Jeremiah Quigley added 16 points, six rebounds and 11 assists for Binghamton. Bryson Wilson and Jackson Benigni both had 14 points.

Up next

Up next for Longwood is a matchup Tuesday with Maryland-Eastern Shore at home. Binghamton hosts Misericordia on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

