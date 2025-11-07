Rice visits South Dakota State following Meyer’s 33-point game

Rice Owls at South Dakota State Jackrabbits Brookings, South Dakota; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State hosts…

Rice Owls at South Dakota State Jackrabbits

Brookings, South Dakota; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State hosts Rice after Brooklyn Meyer scored 33 points in South Dakota State’s 78-62 victory over the Creighton Bluejays.

South Dakota State finished 30-4 overall with a 14-1 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Jackrabbits allowed opponents to score 62.4 points per game and shoot 39.3% from the field last season.

Rice finished 10-12 in AAC play and 2-10 on the road last season. The Owls allowed opponents to score 62.9 points per game and shot 38.2% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

