Rice visits Princeton following St. Rose’s 20-point game

Rice Owls (2-1) at Princeton Tigers (2-1)

Princeton, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton hosts Rice after Madison St. Rose scored 20 points in Princeton’s 84-68 loss to the Maryland Terrapins.

Princeton went 21-8 overall with an 11-1 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Tigers averaged 66.7 points per game while shooting 46.1% from the field and 34.2% from 3-point distance last season.

Rice went 10-12 in AAC action and 2-10 on the road last season. The Owls averaged 65.9 points per game while shooting 40.6% from the field and 30.4% from behind the arc last season.

