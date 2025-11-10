Rice visits Houston following Merchant’s 21-point game

Rice Owls (0-1) at Houston Cougars (2-0) Houston; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Houston plays Rice after Kierra Merchant…

Rice Owls (0-1) at Houston Cougars (2-0)

Houston; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston plays Rice after Kierra Merchant scored 21 points in Houston’s 52-48 victory over the UTSA Roadrunners.

Houston went 5-25 overall last season while going 5-10 at home. The Cougars averaged 58.6 points per game last season, 11.3 on free throws and 18 from beyond the arc.

Rice finished 17-17 overall last season while going 2-10 on the road. The Owls averaged 65.9 points per game while shooting 40.6% from the field and 30.4% from 3-point distance last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

