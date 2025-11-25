Rice visits Duax and FGCU

Rice Owls (2-5) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (4-2) Fort Myers, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: FGCU hosts…

Rice Owls (2-5) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (4-2)

Fort Myers, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU hosts Rice after Michael Duax scored 22 points in FGCU’s 93-88 victory over the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Eagles have gone 3-1 at home. FGCU is sixth in college basketball with 14.7 offensive rebounds per game led by J.R. Konieczny averaging 2.5 offensive boards.

The Owls are 0-2 on the road. Rice is 0-5 against opponents with a winning record.

FGCU is shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 44.4% Rice allows to opponents. Rice averages 76.6 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 81.8 FGCU allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rahmir Barno is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Eagles. Konieczny is averaging 15.5 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 42.9%.

Nick Anderson is shooting 48.8% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 15.6 points. Trae Broadnax is averaging 13.7 points and 5.1 rebounds.

