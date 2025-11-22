Rice takes on Incarnate Word for cross-conference game

Incarnate Word Cardinals (1-3) at Rice Owls (2-2) Houston; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rice and Incarnate Word play…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (1-3) at Rice Owls (2-2)

Houston; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice and Incarnate Word play in non-conference action.

Rice went 17-17 overall with an 11-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Owls averaged 65.9 points per game last season, 10.2 on free throws and 18.3 from beyond the arc.

Incarnate Word finished 6-8 on the road and 18-14 overall last season. The Cardinals averaged 61.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 59.7 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.