Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Rice takes on Incarnate…

Rice takes on Incarnate Word for cross-conference game

The Associated Press

November 22, 2025, 4:42 AM

Incarnate Word Cardinals (1-3) at Rice Owls (2-2)

Houston; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice and Incarnate Word play in non-conference action.

Rice went 17-17 overall with an 11-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Owls averaged 65.9 points per game last season, 10.2 on free throws and 18.3 from beyond the arc.

Incarnate Word finished 6-8 on the road and 18-14 overall last season. The Cardinals averaged 61.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 59.7 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up