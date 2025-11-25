Illinois State Redbirds (4-1) vs. Rice Owls (3-2) Carolina, Puerto Rico; Wednesday, 12:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rice takes on…

Illinois State Redbirds (4-1) vs. Rice Owls (3-2)

Carolina, Puerto Rico; Wednesday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice takes on Illinois State at Coliseo Guillermo Angulo in Carolina, Puerto Rico.

The Owls have a 3-2 record in non-conference play. Rice ranks seventh in the AAC with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Hailey Adams averaging 8.2.

The Redbirds are 4-1 in non-conference play. Illinois State ranks fourth in the MVC with 36.4 rebounds per game led by Doneelah Washington averaging 10.2.

Rice averages 65.4 points per game, 1.0 more point than the 64.4 Illinois State gives up. Illinois State scores 13.6 more points per game (78.6) than Rice allows to opponents (65.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominique Ennis is shooting 27.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 11.2 points and 1.6 steals. Victoria Flores is shooting 22.0% and averaging 11.2 points.

Addison Martin is averaging 15 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Redbirds. Trista Fayta is averaging 12.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.