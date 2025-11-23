Rice plays Kennesaw State in Fort Myers, Florida

Kennesaw State Owls (3-1) vs. Rice Owls (2-4) Fort Myers, Florida; Monday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rice will take…

Kennesaw State Owls (3-1) vs. Rice Owls (2-4)

Fort Myers, Florida; Monday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice will take on Kennesaw State at Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida.

The Rice Owls have a 2-4 record against non-conference oppponents. Rice ranks eighth in the AAC with 13.7 assists per game led by Trae Broadnax averaging 2.8.

Kennesaw State went 19-14 overall with an 8-5 record in non-conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Kennesaw State Owls averaged 76.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.2 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

