Rice Owls and the UCF Knights play in Carolina, Puerto Rico

UCF Knights (5-2) vs. Rice Owls (5-2)

Carolina, Puerto Rico; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice takes on UCF in Carolina, Puerto Rico.

The Owls are 5-2 in non-conference play. Rice is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Knights have a 5-2 record against non-conference oppponents. UCF has a 2-2 record against opponents over .500.

Rice averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 3.9 per game UCF gives up. UCF averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 3.6 per game Rice gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominique Ennis is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Owls. Louann Battiston is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers.

Leah Harmon is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Knights. Khyala Ngodu is averaging 11.3 points and 6.4 rebounds.

