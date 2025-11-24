Rice Owls and the Kennesaw State Owls meet

Kennesaw State Owls (3-1) vs. Rice Owls (2-4)
Fort Myers, Florida; Monday, 4:30 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -5.5; over/under is 158.5
BOTTOM LINE: Rice plays Kennesaw State in Fort Myers, Florida.
The Rice Owls have a 2-4 record in non-conference play. Rice has a 1-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.
Kennesaw State went 19-14 overall with an 8-5 record in non-conference games in the 2024-25 season. The Kennesaw State Owls averaged 76.5 points per game last season, 31.4 in the paint, 12.1 off of turnovers and 9.5 on fast breaks.
