Rice hosts SFA following Thompson’s 26-point performance

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (2-0) at Rice Owls (1-1)

Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -2.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: SFA faces Rice after Keon Thompson scored 26 points in SFA’s 90-65 victory over the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

Rice went 7-8 at home a season ago while going 13-19 overall. The Owls averaged 70.3 points per game last season, 16.4 on free throws and 21.3 from beyond the arc.

SFA finished 14-17 overall with a 6-9 record on the road a season ago. The Lumberjacks averaged 14.1 points off of turnovers, 11.9 second-chance points and 1.3 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

