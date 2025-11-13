Rice hosts East Texas A&M following Broadnax’s 21-point outing

East Texas A&M Lions (1-2) at Rice Owls (1-2) Houston; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rice plays East Texas…

East Texas A&M Lions (1-2) at Rice Owls (1-2)

Houston; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice plays East Texas A&M after Trae Broadnax scored 21 points in Rice’s 81-69 loss to the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.

Rice went 13-19 overall a season ago while going 7-8 at home. The Owls averaged 4.7 steals, 3.1 blocks and 11.3 turnovers per game last season.

East Texas A&M went 3-17 in Southland action and 1-16 on the road a season ago. The Lions averaged 15.5 points off of turnovers, 10.1 second-chance points and 3.9 bench points last season.

