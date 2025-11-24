Rice and UMass Lowell take on the Northeastern Huskies in non-conference play

Northeastern Huskies (2-4) at UMass Lowell River Hawks (2-3) Lowell, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Maddie Rice and…

Northeastern Huskies (2-4) at UMass Lowell River Hawks (2-3)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maddie Rice and UMass Lowell host Yirsy Queliz and Northeastern in non-conference play.

The River Hawks are 1-0 in home games. UMass Lowell is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Huskies are 1-2 on the road. Northeastern is 1-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

UMass Lowell’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Northeastern allows. Northeastern averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game UMass Lowell allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rice is scoring 9.6 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the River Hawks. Sabrina Larsson is averaging 8.6 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 46.9%.

Queliz is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Huskies. Camryn Collins is averaging 14.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

