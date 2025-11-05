Rhodes leads San Diego against UC Irvine after 22-point game

San Diego Toreros at UC Irvine Anteaters Irvine, California; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: San Diego visits UC Irvine…

San Diego Toreros at UC Irvine Anteaters

Irvine, California; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego visits UC Irvine after Jayden Rhodes scored 22 points in San Diego’s 92-23 win against the Bethesda (CA) Flames.

UC Irvine finished 21-10 overall with a 12-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Anteaters averaged 60.1 points per game last season, 11.5 on free throws and 19.5 from deep.

San Diego went 7-24 overall with a 2-12 record on the road last season. The Toreros allowed opponents to score 65.0 points per game and shot 42.2% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

