Rhode Island wins 93-62 against Stetson

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Tyler Cochran scored 17 points as Rhode Island beat Stetson 93-62 in a season opener on Monday.

Cochran added nine rebounds and four steals for the Rams. Jahmere Tripp scored 15 points and added six rebounds. Keeyan Itejere shot 4 of 4 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 13 points.

The Hatters were led by Jamie Phillips Jr., who recorded 20 points and two steals. Alex Doyle added 11 points for Stetson. Calvin Sirmans also put up six points and five assists.

Rhode Island took the lead with 18:02 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Itejere led the team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 40-27 at the break. Rhode Island pulled away with a 10-0 run in the second half to extend a 21-point lead to 31 points. They outscored Stetson by 18 points in the final half, as Jonah Hinton led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

