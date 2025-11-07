Rhode Island Rams square off against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (1-0) vs. Rhode Island Rams (1-0) Annapolis, Maryland; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -2.5;…

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (1-0) vs. Rhode Island Rams (1-0)

Annapolis, Maryland; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -2.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island will play Tulsa at Navy Alumni Hall in Annapolis, Maryland.

Rhode Island finished 18-13 overall with a 12-2 record against non-conference opponents during the 2024-25 season. The Rams averaged 13.9 assists per game on 26.7 made field goals last season.

Tulsa went 13-20 overall with a 6-7 record in non-conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Golden Hurricane averaged 6.1 steals, 2.7 blocks and 10.7 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.