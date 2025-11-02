Live Radio
Rhode Island Rams open season at home against the Stetson Hatters

The Associated Press

November 2, 2025, 4:09 AM

Stetson Hatters at Rhode Island Rams

Kingston, Rhode Island; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island begins the season at home against Stetson.

Rhode Island finished 14-3 at home a season ago while going 18-13 overall. The Rams averaged 78.0 points per game while shooting 46.5% from the field and 35.1% from 3-point distance last season.

Stetson went 8-24 overall with a 3-11 record on the road last season. The Hatters gave up 81.5 points per game while committing 14.8 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

