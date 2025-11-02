Rhode Island Rams open season at home against the Stetson Hatters

Stetson Hatters at Rhode Island Rams Kingston, Rhode Island; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island begins the season…

Stetson Hatters at Rhode Island Rams

Kingston, Rhode Island; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island begins the season at home against Stetson.

Rhode Island finished 14-3 at home a season ago while going 18-13 overall. The Rams averaged 78.0 points per game while shooting 46.5% from the field and 35.1% from 3-point distance last season.

Stetson went 8-24 overall with a 3-11 record on the road last season. The Hatters gave up 81.5 points per game while committing 14.8 fouls last season.

