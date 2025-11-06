Rhode Island Rams and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane square off

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (1-0) vs. Rhode Island Rams (1-0) Annapolis, Maryland; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island will…

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (1-0) vs. Rhode Island Rams (1-0)

Annapolis, Maryland; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island will square off against Tulsa at Navy Alumni Hall in Annapolis, Maryland.

Rhode Island went 18-13 overall with a 12-2 record in non-conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Rams averaged 12.2 points off of turnovers, 9.5 second-chance points and 21.4 bench points last season.

Tulsa finished 13-20 overall with a 6-7 record in non-conference games in the 2024-25 season. The Golden Hurricane averaged 71.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.6 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

