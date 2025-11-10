Rhode Island hosts Stonehill after Koffi’s 27-point game

Stonehill Skyhawks (1-1) at Rhode Island Rams (1-1) Kingston, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill takes on…

Stonehill Skyhawks (1-1) at Rhode Island Rams (1-1)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill takes on Rhode Island after Hermann Koffi scored 27 points in Stonehill’s 72-64 loss to the DePaul Blue Demons.

Rhode Island went 18-13 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Rams shot 46.5% from the field and 35.1% from 3-point range last season.

Stonehill finished 7-10 in NEC action and 3-13 on the road last season. The Skyhawks allowed opponents to score 70.1 points per game and shot 44.5% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

