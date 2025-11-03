Rhode Island hosts Stetson to tip off season

Stetson Hatters at Rhode Island Rams Kingston, Rhode Island; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island opens the season…

Stetson Hatters at Rhode Island Rams

Kingston, Rhode Island; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island opens the season at home against Stetson.

Rhode Island finished 18-13 overall last season while going 14-3 at home. The Rams averaged 5.9 steals, 3.4 blocks and 12.4 turnovers per game last season.

Stetson finished 3-11 on the road and 8-24 overall a season ago. The Hatters averaged 71.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 81.5 last season.

