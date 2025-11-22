Rhode Island faces No. 16 NC State for non-conference matchup

Rhode Island Rams (5-1) at NC State Lady Wolfpack (3-2) Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Zoe…

Rhode Island Rams (5-1) at NC State Lady Wolfpack (3-2)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Zoe Brooks and No. 16 NC State host Palmire Mbu and Rhode Island in non-conference play.

The Lady Wolfpack are 2-1 on their home court. NC State is second in the ACC in rebounding with 44.8 rebounds. Khamil Pierre leads the Lady Wolfpack with 11.4 boards.

The Rams have gone 1-1 away from home. Rhode Island ranks fourth in the A-10 with 12.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Albina Syla averaging 3.0.

NC State’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Rhode Island gives up. Rhode Island has shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points higher than the 36.3% shooting opponents of NC State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tilda Trygger is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Wolfpack, while averaging 12 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks. Brooks is shooting 37.3% and averaging 14.0 points.

Mbu is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 8.0 rebounds for the Rams. Vanessa Harris is averaging 12.0 points and 2.3 rebounds.

