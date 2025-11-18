Rhode Island earns 86-77 win against Yale

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Jonah Hinton scored 24 points as Rhode Island beat Yale 86-77 on Tuesday. Hinton shot…

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Jonah Hinton scored 24 points as Rhode Island beat Yale 86-77 on Tuesday.

Hinton shot 6 for 12 (5 for 11 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Rams (4-1). Alex Crawford scored 14 points while finishing 6 of 8 from the floor and added five rebounds. Tyler Cochran had 13 points and shot 4 of 13 from the field.

Nick Townsend led the way for the Bulldogs (3-1) with 18 points, six rebounds and five assists. Samson Aletan added 15 points, two steals and three blocks for Yale. Isaac Celiscar had 12 points and six rebounds.

Hinton scored 14 points in the first half and Rhode Island went into the break trailing 46-40. Mouhamed Sow scored the last six points for Rhode Island to close out the nine-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

