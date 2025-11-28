Reneau scores 23 points, leads Miami over Georgetown 78-65

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Malik Reneau scored 19 of his 23 points in the first half, and Miami built an…

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Malik Reneau scored 19 of his 23 points in the first half, and Miami built an early double-digit lead and rolled past Georgetown 78-65 on Friday night at the ESPN Events Invitational.

Tru Washington added 17 points and Tre Donaldson scored 13 to go with six assists for Miami (6-2), which rebounded from a 72-62 loss against ninth-ranked BYU on Thursday. Ernest Udeh Jr. grabbed 11 rebounds.

Reneau’s 3-pointer capped Miami’s 13-2 run to start the game. He hit his third 3-pointer in the final seconds to send the Hurricanes into the break with a 41-20 lead. He made all four of his free-throw attempts and shot 6 of 10 from the floor in the first half.

Caleb Williams made five 3-pointers and scored 23 points for Georgetown (5-2), which shot just 18.5% (5 of 27) in the first half but 50% (16 of 32) in the second. Malik Mack added 16 points and KJ Lewis chipped in with 11 for the Hoyas.

Up next

Miami plays at Mississippi on Tuesday at the ACC/SEC Challenge.

Georgetown hosts UMBC on Wednesday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.