Reneau leads Miami (FL) against Elon after 22-point outing

Elon Phoenix (3-1) at Miami Hurricanes (3-1)

Coral Gables, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) faces Elon after Malik Reneau scored 22 points in Miami (FL)’s 82-68 loss to the Florida Gators.

Miami (FL) finished 7-10 at home last season while going 7-24 overall. The Hurricanes averaged 74.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 80.6 last season.

Elon finished 17-16 overall a season ago while going 6-9 on the road. The Phoenix averaged 73.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.2 last season.

