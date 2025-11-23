Reilly leads Quinnipiac against Pittsburgh after 29-point outing

Quinnipiac Bobcats (3-2) at Pittsburgh Panthers (4-2) Pittsburgh; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -13.5; over/under is 142.5…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (3-2) at Pittsburgh Panthers (4-2)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -13.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac visits Pittsburgh after Samson Reilly scored 29 points in Quinnipiac’s 112-52 victory against the City Tech Beavers.

The Panthers have gone 4-0 in home games. Pittsburgh has a 4-2 record against teams over .500.

The Bobcats are 1-1 in road games. Quinnipiac ranks fourth in the MAAC with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Amarri Monroe averaging 5.5.

Pittsburgh averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Quinnipiac allows. Quinnipiac averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Pittsburgh gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Corhen is shooting 57.7% and averaging 14.2 points for the Panthers. Damarco Minor is averaging 11.2 points.

Jaden Zimmerman is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Bobcats. Keith Mcknight is averaging 13.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

