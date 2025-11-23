Reed scores 18 and Drexel downs Old Dominion 75-71

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Josh Reed scored 18 points off of the bench to help lead Drexel over Old Dominion 75-71…

Reed shot 6 for 11 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Dragons (3-4). Kevon Vanderhorst went 7 of 10 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to add 16 points. Shane Blakeney went 5 of 13 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points.

Jordan Battle led the way for the Monarchs (3-4) with 21 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Robert Davis Jr. added 15 points for Old Dominion. LJ Thomas also had 13 points and three steals.

Drexel went into the half leading Old Dominion 35-34. Reed scored 10 points in the half. Vanderhorst scored eight second-half points and Drexel secured the victory after a second half that featured 10 lead changes and was tied three times. Drexel went ahead 68-67 with 2 1/2 minutes remaining and did not trail again.

