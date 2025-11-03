Reed scores 17 as Drexel beats Widener 93-59

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Josh Reed scored 17 points off of the bench to help lead Drexel past Widener 93-59 in…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Josh Reed scored 17 points off of the bench to help lead Drexel past Widener 93-59 in a series opener on Monday.

Reed added 12 rebounds for the Dragons. Garfield Turner shot 7 of 7 from the field to add 14 points. Dillon Tingler shot 3 for 10 — with all three coming from beyond the arc — to finish with 10 points, while adding three steals.

Namisse Musonge finished with nine points for the Pride. Myles Bright and Matt Johnson both added seven points for Widener.

Drexel took the lead for good with 19:05 remaining in the first half. The score was 44-23 at halftime, with Turner racking up 12 points. Drexel pulled away with a 10-0 run in the second half to extend the lead to 31 points. They outscored Widener by 13 points in the final half, as Tingler led the way with a team-high seven second-half points.

