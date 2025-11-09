Live Radio
Reed leads No. 4 UConn against Columbia after 20-point showing

The Associated Press

November 9, 2025, 4:49 AM

Columbia Lions (1-0) at UConn Huskies (2-0)

Storrs, Connecticut; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 UConn hosts Columbia after Tarris Reed Jr. scored 20 points in UConn’s 110-47 victory over the UMass-Lowell River Hawks.

UConn finished 24-11 overall a season ago while going 14-2 at home. The Huskies averaged 17.3 assists per game on 27.3 made field goals last season.

Columbia finished 1-13 in Ivy League games and 3-9 on the road last season. The Lions averaged 78.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 78.1 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

