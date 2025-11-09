Reed leads No. 4 UConn against Columbia after 20-point showing

Columbia Lions (1-0) at UConn Huskies (2-0) Storrs, Connecticut; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 UConn hosts Columbia…

Columbia Lions (1-0) at UConn Huskies (2-0)

Storrs, Connecticut; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 UConn hosts Columbia after Tarris Reed Jr. scored 20 points in UConn’s 110-47 victory over the UMass-Lowell River Hawks.

UConn finished 24-11 overall a season ago while going 14-2 at home. The Huskies averaged 17.3 assists per game on 27.3 made field goals last season.

Columbia finished 1-13 in Ivy League games and 3-9 on the road last season. The Lions averaged 78.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 78.1 last season.

