Reed and Drexel host Old Dominion

Old Dominion Monarchs (3-3) at Drexel Dragons (2-4)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dragons -3.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel hosts Old Dominion after Josh Reed scored 21 points in Drexel’s 84-68 loss to the Pennsylvania Quakers.

The Dragons are 2-1 on their home court. Drexel ranks second in the CAA in rebounding with 37.8 rebounds. Villiam Garcia Adsten leads the Dragons with 6.0 boards.

The Monarchs are 0-3 in road games. Old Dominion averages 75.8 points and has outscored opponents by 1.1 points per game.

Drexel averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 7.2 per game Old Dominion gives up. Old Dominion averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Drexel allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shane Blakeney is shooting 34.7% and averaging 12.3 points for the Dragons. Eli Beard is averaging 10.8 points.

Ketron Shaw is averaging 14.2 points for the Monarchs. LJ Thomas is averaging 13.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.