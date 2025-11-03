Rechsteiner’s 19 lead Colorado State past Incarnate Word 98-64 in first game for coach Farokhmanesh

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Brandon Rechsteiner’s 19 points helped Colorado State defeat Incarnate Word 98-64 on Monday in the…

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Brandon Rechsteiner’s 19 points helped Colorado State defeat Incarnate Word 98-64 on Monday in the season opener for first-year coach Ali Farokhmanesh.

Rechsteiner added six assists for the Rams. Josh Pascarelli shot 6 for 8, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 18 points. Kyle Jorgensen shot 3 of 5 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 9 from the line to finish with 15 points.

The Cardinals were led in scoring by Tahj Staveskie, who finished with 27 points, four assists and three steals. Incarnate Word also got 20 points and six rebounds from Davion Bailey.

