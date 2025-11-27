Rechsteiner scores 21 as Colorado State defeats Wichita State 76-70 at Battle 4 Atlantis

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Brandon Rechsteiner scored 21 points as Colorado State beat Wichita State 76-70 on Thursday night at…

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Brandon Rechsteiner scored 21 points as Colorado State beat Wichita State 76-70 on Thursday night at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Rechsteiner shot 7 for 13, including 7 for 12 from beyond the arc for the Rams (5-2). Kyle Jorgensen shot 6 of 6 from the field and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to add 16 points. Carey Booth went 6 of 11 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

The Shockers (4-3) were led by Kenyon Giles, who posted 18 points and three steals. Karon Boyd added 14 points and 11 rebounds for Wichita State. Will Berg had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Colorado State went into halftime leading Wichita State 47-30. Booth scored 12 points in the half. Colorado State used an 8-0 run in the second half to build a 20-point lead at 57-37 with 15:16 left in the half before finishing off the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

