Reaves scores 16 off the bench, Fordham downs LIU 69-53

NEW YORK (AP) — Dejour Reaves’ 16 points off of the bench led Fordham to a 69-53 victory over LIU…

NEW YORK (AP) — Dejour Reaves’ 16 points off of the bench led Fordham to a 69-53 victory over LIU on Thursday.

Reaves shot 7 for 15, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc for the Rams (4-2). Christian Henry scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 11 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line. Rikus Schulte shot 4 of 6 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 10 points.

The Sharks (3-2) were led in scoring by Jamal Fuller, who finished with 19 points. Malachi Davis added 11 points for LIU.

Fordham took the lead with 13:47 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Reaves led the team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to go up 38-29 at the break. Fordham outscored LIU by seven points in the final half, as Henry led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.