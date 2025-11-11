Raysean Seamster scores 19 to guide UT Arlington to 117-61 victory over Arlington Baptist

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Raysean Seamster scored 19 points as UT Arlington beat Arlington Baptist 117-61 on Monday night. Seamster…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Raysean Seamster scored 19 points as UT Arlington beat Arlington Baptist 117-61 on Monday night.

Seamster added six steals for the Mavericks (2-1). Casmir Chavis tallied 15 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Marcell McCreary had 14 points.

Marcel Dalcourt led the way for the Patriots with 17 points and five assists. J’son Murray added 14 points and three steals. Jamar McCray had 10 points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

