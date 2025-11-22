Ray leads Monmouth against Robert Morris after 25-point game

Robert Morris Colonials (3-2) at Monmouth Hawks (1-3) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth…

Robert Morris Colonials (3-2) at Monmouth Hawks (1-3)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth hosts Robert Morris after Justin Ray scored 25 points in Monmouth’s 78-73 loss to the Syracuse Orange.

Monmouth went 13-20 overall with an 8-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Hawks averaged 12.2 points off of turnovers, 10.7 second-chance points and 16.4 bench points last season.

The Colonials are 1-2 on the road. Robert Morris has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

