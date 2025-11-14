Rancik leads Colorado against Providence after 24-point performance

Providence Friars (2-1) at Colorado Buffaloes (2-0) Boulder, Colorado; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffaloes -1.5; over/under is…

Providence Friars (2-1) at Colorado Buffaloes (2-0)

Boulder, Colorado; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffaloes -1.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado plays Providence after Sebastian Rancik scored 24 points in Colorado’s 102-97 overtime win against the Eastern Washington Eagles.

Colorado went 14-21 overall with an 11-7 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Buffaloes gave up 71.9 points per game while committing 16.6 fouls last season.

Providence went 6-15 in Big East action and 2-9 on the road last season. The Friars averaged 10.0 points off of turnovers, 11.5 second-chance points and 19.9 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.