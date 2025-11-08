Rancik, Johnson help Colorado fight off Eastern Washington in 102-97 overtime win

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Sebastian Rancik scored 24 points and freshman reserve Isaiah Johnson scored 17 points and Colorado escaped…

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Sebastian Rancik scored 24 points and freshman reserve Isaiah Johnson scored 17 points and Colorado escaped Eastern Washington’s upset bid with a 102-97 overtime win over the Eagles on Saturday.

Colorado had its hands full with the Big Sky Conference all week as it survived Montana State with an 84-78 win on Monday in a season-opener for both teams.

Barrington Hargress scored 14 points and reserve Alon Michaeli 11 for Colorado.

Isaiah Moses scored 30 points, reserve Alton Hamilton IV scored 18 points, Emmett Marquardt 13 and Johnny Radford 10 for Eastern Washington.

Radford made two foul shots with 1:50 left to tie it at 90. Fifteen seconds later, Johnson made a 3-pointer, Hamilton missed a layup and Elijah Malone made a 3 with 41 seconds left for a six-point Colorado lead.

The Buffaloes (2-0) made their final six foul shots; four of which were by Rancik.

Moses made a long, off-balance and contested 3-pointer with three seconds left in regulation to tie it at 85. Rancik missed a long shot attempt at the buzzer to force overtime.

Colorado led 41-39 at halftime and extended the lead to 49-40 with 17:22 remaining in regulation. Eastern Washington (0-3) responded with an 11-0 run with Moses scoring seven for a 51-49 lead and never went away.

