Ralph scores 20, Pacific knocks off Life Pacific 83-56 in a season opener

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Elias Ralph had 20 points in Pacific’s 83-56 win over Life Pacific on Wednesday night in a season opener

Ralph added seven rebounds for the Tigers. TJ Wainwright scored 17 points, going 7 of 12 from the field. Jaden Clayton finished with 13 points.

Braxton Williams finished with 11 points and seven rebounds for the Warriors.

Pacific took the lead for good with 13:08 remaining in the first half. The score was 41-29 at halftime, with Ralph racking up 16 points. Pacific extended its lead to 62-40 during the second half, fueled by a 9-0 scoring run. Wainwright scored a team-high 10 points in the second half.

