Ralph puts up 17 in Pacific’s 86-58 win over Stony Brook

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Elias Ralph had 17 points in Pacific’s 86-58 victory over Stony Brook on Monday. Ralph…

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Elias Ralph had 17 points in Pacific’s 86-58 victory over Stony Brook on Monday.

Ralph shot 6 of 11 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Tigers (4-2). Jaden Clayton went 6 of 6 from the field (3 for 3 from 3-point range) to add 15 points. KC Ibekwe had 11 points and shot 5 of 5 from the field.

Richard Goods and Rob Brown III led the Seawolves (4-2) in scoring, finishing with eight points apiece.

Pacific took the lead for good with 12:27 remaining in the first half. The score was 35-20 at halftime, with Clayton racking up 13 points. Pacific extended its lead to 65-32 during the second half, fueled by a 12-2 scoring run. Ralph scored a team-high 12 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.