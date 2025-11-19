Raegan Beers scores 23, leads No. 8 Oklahoma over East Texas A&M 112-59

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Raegan Beers had 23 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 8 Oklahoma took control early to…

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Raegan Beers had 23 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 8 Oklahoma took control early to beat East Texas A&M 112-59 on Wednesday night.

Sahara Williams had 22 points and 11 rebounds, and Payton Verhulst added 17 points and 10 rebounds for Oklahoma (5-1), which owned a 65-29 rebounding advantage.

Beers made 11 of 14 shots for the Sooners, who outscored the Lions 66-16 in the paint.

Reza Po scored 15 points and Tiani Ellison added 14 for East Texas A&M (2-2). Oklahoma limited the Lions to 18 of 70 shooting (26%).

Five players scored in double figures for the Sooners. High-scoring freshman Aaliyah Chavez was not among them.

Chavez, named SEC Freshman of the Week on Tuesday after average 21.7 points in three wins, struggled to find her shot against the Lions. She missed nine of her first 12 shots and finished 4 of 15 for nine points. The consensus five-star recruit missed seven of eight 3-point shots.

Oklahoma pulled away early. After East Texas cut the lead to 14-12, the Sooners went on a 13-0 run that included a pair of 3-pointers by Verhulst to make it 27-12.

Oklahoma led 56-32 at halftime behind 15 points from Williams, who made five of six shots. Beers had 10 points and six of the Sooners’ 32 rebounds.

Oklahoma began the third quarter on a 10-2 run that featured a 3-pointer and two layups by Beers. The Sooners extended the lead to 87-46 on a layup by Caya Smith.

East Texas A&M visits Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday.

Oklahoma plays Coppin State in Fort Myers, Florida, on Nov. 28.

