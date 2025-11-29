Radford visits Cleveland State on 4-game road skid

Radford Highlanders (5-4) at Cleveland State Vikings (6-1) Cleveland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Radford will attempt to stop…

Radford Highlanders (5-4) at Cleveland State Vikings (6-1)

Cleveland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford will attempt to stop its four-game road losing streak when the Highlanders play Cleveland State.

The Vikings are 5-0 in home games. Cleveland State is the best team in the Horizon at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 53.7 points while holding opponents to 32.7% shooting.

The Highlanders have gone 0-3 away from home. Radford is sixth in the Big South with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Georgia Simonsen averaging 2.4.

Cleveland State makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.9 percentage points higher than Radford has allowed to its opponents (36.9%). Radford averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 4.9 per game Cleveland State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colbi Maples is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 1.1 rebounds for the Vikings. Izzi Zingaro is averaging 12.6 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 61.4%.

Joi Williams averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 7.9 points while shooting 27.7% from beyond the arc. Angelina Nice is averaging 8.9 points.

