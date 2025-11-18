Radford takes on Furman in non-conference matchup

Furman Paladins (2-3) at Radford Highlanders (2-3) Radford, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Clare Coyle and Furman take…

Furman Paladins (2-3) at Radford Highlanders (2-3)

Radford, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clare Coyle and Furman take on Georgia Simonsen and Radford in non-conference play.

The Highlanders have gone 2-0 at home. Radford is 1-3 against opponents with a winning record.

The Paladins have gone 0-2 away from home. Furman is 1-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 22.0 turnovers per game.

Radford is shooting 33.6% from the field this season, 8.2 percentage points lower than the 41.8% Furman allows to opponents. Furman has shot at a 38.3% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points fewer than the 38.7% shooting opponents of Radford have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Angelina Nice is scoring 9.8 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Highlanders. Joi Williams is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers.

Coyle is shooting 62.2% and averaging 13.2 points for the Paladins. Raina McGowens is averaging 12.8 points.

